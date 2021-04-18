EdgyTim - COMMIT: Clayton Leonard Commits to Illini

Leonard is the fifth member of the Illini's 2022 recruiting class joining fellow offensive linemen Joey Okla and Hunter Whitenack to go along with New Jersey quarterback Donovan Leary and Rochester, Illinois, wide receiver Hank Beatty .

"I took a lot of time to think about the offer and what I want to do with my football career, I think talking with the other lineman, I think now is a good time to announce that this is where I want to go," Leonard said.

"Being from a small town, and nobody really knowing where you live and being able to be that kid that everyone knows," Leonard said. "My town is a really small town, so if you go past it you don’t really know where you’ve been. Being able to make a name for myself, my town is a great, great feeling."

Offensive Line Coach Bart Miller spent a lot of time with Leonard leading the Illini's push for the in-state product.

"He’s a great coach," Leonard said of Miller. "We had a Zoom meeting introducing ourselves, talking about football. He kind of showed me the things they work on daily and the things I should be doing. That really pushed me toward them because he is just a great coach. The way he talks about improving the offensive line and what he has them doing now with the group he has, it’s amazing."

Leonard is a 6-foot-4, 265-pound, offensive guard with no other power-5 offers. The Iroquois West product is the second in-state commitment for Bielema - something that he has made a large priority since being hired in December.

Leonard brings Big Ten size to the guard position, with good footwork, but he lacks power and could add some weight. He is likely a bit more of a developmental piece, but consistent work in the weight room to add weight will help him get on the field earlier.

"I am probably going to put weight on this offseason to get up to 275-280," Leonard said. "I don’t want to ruin myself and get too floppy, too fat. I want to stay athletic and lean; I want to stay quick. I don’t want to ruin that."