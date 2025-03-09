Meet: 2026 WR Brody Isza

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Brody Isza

School: Washington

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Brody_Isza

Instagram: BrodyIsza13

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training CE Stars Evansville 7on7 18u

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17876828/6729701374039550a21907d6

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

.Leadership, adaptability, and passion.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The year my class were 8th graders, our high school team went 0-9. We turned the program around over the years and had our first winning season last year since 2016. That’s my overall favorite moment.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Julian Edelman because he was always considered to be the underdog, but always rose to the occasion.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

High school :Jett Goldsberry. 7on7: Number 1 2027 in the nation.