 EdgyTim - Commit Fit: Which Big Ten signees found the best situations?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-22 06:33:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Commit Fit: Which Big Ten signees found the best situations?

Donoven McCulley
Donoven McCulley (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Recruiting Director
@rivalsmike

In another look at the 2021 college football recruiting cycle, I pick five signees at each position who are a great fit for the programs they chose. We start with the Big Ten today.

*****

MORE: Who will be the first five-star DE in 2022? | Who should be the next five-star QB in 2022?

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series

*****

QUARTERBACK

1. Donoven McCulley, Indiana

2. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

3. Kyle McCord, Ohio State

4. Brendan Sullivan, Northwestern

5.   Christian Veilleux, Penn State 

RUNNING BACK

TreVeyon Henderson
TreVeyon Henderson

1. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State 

2. Donovan Edwards, Michigan 

3. Loyal Crawford, Wisconsin 

4. Evan Pryor, Ohio State 

5. Anthony Tyus III, Northwestern 

WIDE RECEIVER

Xavier Worthy
Xavier Worthy

1. Xavier Worthy, Michigan 

2. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State 

3. Lonnie White Jr., Penn State 

4. Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State 

5. Arland Bruce, Iowa 

TIGHT END

Thomas Fidone
Thomas Fidone (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. Thomas Fidone, Nebraska 

2. Sam Hart, Ohio State 

3. Jack Pugh, Wisconsin

4. Louis Hansen, Michigan 

5. Jameson Geers, Minnesota 

OFFENSIVE LINE

Nolan Rucci
Nolan Rucci (Rivals.com)

1. Nolan Rucci, Wisconsin 

2. Landon Tengwall, Penn State 

3. Donovan Jackson, Ohio State 

4. Beau Stephens, Iowa 

5. JP Benzschawel, Wisconsin 

DEFENSIVE LINE

Yanni Karlaftis
Yanni Karlaftis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. Yanni Karlaftis, Purdue 

2. Jack Sawyer, Ohio State 

3. T.J. Bollers, Wisconsin 

4. Rayshaun Benny, Michigan 

5. Deven Eastern, Minnesota 

LINEBACKER

Terrence Lewis
Terrence Lewis (Rivals.com)

1. Terrence Lewis, Maryland 

2. Ma’a Gaoteote, Michigan State 

3. Braden Jennings, Maryland 

4. Reid Carrico, Ohio State 

5. Junior Colson, Michigan 

DEFENSIVE BACK

Jakailin Johnson
Jakailin Johnson (Rivals.com)

1. Jakailin Johnson, Ohio State 

2. Steven Ortiz, Minnesota 

3. Jordan Hancock, Ohio State

4. Larry Smith III, Indiana 

5. Charles Brantley, Michigan State 

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}