Georgia has just landed one of its top wide receiver targets for the 2025 class. Four-star wide receiver Talyn Taylor has committed to play for Kirby Smart’s program. The Geneva (Ill.) High star picked the Bulldogs over a final three that also included Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Taylor is the 11th commitment of the class for Georgia which now sits inside the top-10 of the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings. He’s the second receiver in the class that is trending to be another elite group for Smart.



WHAT TAYLOR BRINGS TO GEORGIA

Taylor is one of the smoothest wide receivers in the 2025 class. He is an advanced route-runner for his age and it really shows that he’s come up through the 7-on-7 circuit to refine his skills. His height (6-1,180) and leaping ability allow his to high point the football well. Taylor attacks the ball in the air and he seems to make the circus catch quite often.

When he gets to Georgia he will have something to work on with his game. He will immediately be challenged by the defensive backs on his team on getting off the line with press coverage. Good coaching and strength training will help there. The Illinois native has a chance to be a multi-year starter and big contributor for the Bulldogs passing attack.



WHAT TAYLOR MEANS TO THE BULLDOGS