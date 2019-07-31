Machensey Park (Ill.) Harlem junior quarterback prospect James Cooper Jr. (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) has been impressive this summer taking part in several college camps along with showing well with his team at some 7on7 events. Cooper Jr. checks in and recaps his summer camp travels and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"Our team camp has been going really well," Cooper Jr. said. "We are starting to become more of a team, working as one unit. We've been looking strong in all aspects of the game."

Cooper Jr. who had a strong 2018 sophomore season for the Huskies recapped his summer camp travels.

"I went to camps at Central Michigan, SEMO and also North Central College satellite camp. All of those camps went really well. Some of the coaches talked to me about my footwork and I've been working hard on that all summer and I feel that it's getting much better. The coaches really gave me good feedback from the camps."

Cooper Jr. has also been in contact with several schools heading into his 2019 junior season.

"Central Michigan has been showing a lot of interest in me. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Louisville, Miami of Ohio, Central Michigan, Iowa, Cincinnati, SIU, WIU and also Purdue."

Does Cooper Jr. set any personal goals heading into his upcoming season?

"I'm mostly focused just winning with my team, but I'd always like to improve on all of my stats."

Does Cooper Jr. have a dream school?

"My dream school is Notre Dame. I have loved that school for as long as I can remember. I would do almost anything to get to play there for my four years of college. There is just no play like Notre Dame. Growing up with everything Notre Dame, that's all I've ever known. It would definitely be a dream come true if I could play at Notre Dame someday."



