Court ruling paves way for new era in college athletics

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ORVc6IEluIGEgdmljdG9yeSBmb3IgY29sbGVnZSBhdGhsZXRlcywg U0NPVFVTIHVuYW5pbW91c2x5IGludmFsaWRhdGVzIGEgcG9ydGlvbiBvZiB0 aGUgTkNBQSYjMzk7cyAmcXVvdDthbWF0ZXVyaXNtJnF1b3Q7IHJ1bGVzLiBU aGUgY291cnQgc2F5cyB0aGUgTkNBQSBjYW4gbm8gbG9uZ2VyIGJhciBjb2xs ZWdlcyBmcm9tIHByb3ZpZGluZyBhdGhsZXRlcyB3aXRoIGVkdWNhdGlvbi1y ZWxhdGVkIGJlbmVmaXRzIHN1Y2ggYXMgZnJlZSBsYXB0b3BzIG9yIHBhaWQg cG9zdC1ncmFkdWF0ZSBpbnRlcm5zaGlwcy48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTQ09UVVNi bG9nIChAU0NPVFVTYmxvZykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9TQ09UVVNibG9nL3N0YXR1cy8xNDA2OTc4NDA0MTg0ODg3Mjk4P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The larger issue for the NCAA rests in the concurring opinion of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, however. Adding a five-page opinion to the larger decision written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, Kavanaugh writes that the case of NCAA vs. Alston "involves only a narrow subset of the NCAA's compensation rules," but that the organization's other compensation rules regarding compensation or benefits for playing sports should also be under close scrutiny. Laying out his argument in three points, Kavanaugh acknowledges that those rules have not been decided in this case. However, he adds, those rules should receive "ordinary 'rule of reason' scrutiny under the antitrust laws, stressing that "the NCAA is not otherwise entitled to an exemption from the antitrust laws" upon which the organization has operated now for decades.

"The bottom line is that the NCAA and its member colleges are suppressing the pay of student athletes who collectively generate billions of dollars in revenues for colleges every year," Kavanaugh writes. "Those enormous sums of money flow to see ingly everyone except the student athletes. College presidents, athletic directors, coaches, conference commissioners, and NCAA executives take in six- and seven-figure salaries. Colleges build lavish new facilities. But the student athletes who generate the revenues, many of whom are African American and from lower-income backgrounds, end up with little or nothing." The decision then sets the table for future lawsuits to further determine the legality of the NCAA's prohibitions against outright compensation and other benefits unrelated to education provided by universities. Kavanaugh writes in summation:

"To be sure, the NCAA and its member colleges maintain important traditions that have become part of the fabric of America—game days in Tuscaloosa and South Bend; the packed gyms in Storrs and Durham; the women’s and men’s lacrosse championships on Memorial Day weekend; track and field meets in Eugene; the spring softball and baseball World Series in Oklahoma City and Omaha; the list goes on," Kavanaugh concludes. "But those traditions alone cannot justify the NCAA’s decision to build a massive money-raising enterprise on the backs of student athletes who are not fairly compensated. Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate. And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different. The NCAA is not above the law."

Concurrent to the Supreme Court's decision Monday, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellinger reported a memo signed by six D1 conference commissioners urging the NCAA to adopt an alternative name, image, and likeness set of standards moving forward.

