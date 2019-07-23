Coal City (Ill.) senior defensive end recruit Brady Crawford (6-foot-2, 206 pounds), decided to give Sioux Falls (D2) his verbal commitment on Monday night. Crawford discusses his decision and more in this latest recruiting news update.

"I decided to commit to Sioux Falls," Crawford said. "I was really impressed with with the facilities that they have and really everything they have to offer so I committed.”

Crawford, who was recruited as a defensive end recruit by the Cougars explained why Sioux Falls separated themselves from the other schools in his eyes.

"Sioux Falls is 8 hours away from home but spending time with all of the coaches, they made me feel comfortable and at home. Sioux Falls is such a great fit for me. The business program is a strong program for me and Sioux Falls also has a strong football program. I'm just happy to be a part of the Sioux Falls family."

So who else was Crawford looking at h=this summer?

"I was really considering Eastern Illinois, Northern Michigan and Western Illinois but I was really set on Sioux Falls even before I got there on my visit. I just had a great feeling that Sioux Falls was going to be the place for me so I committed."

Crawford is also thrilled to have his recruiting process completed.

"It's definitely a big relief (to be committed) and I can just focus on my senior year. The hardest part of the process for me was more towards the end and just trying to think about what you really want to do and where to spend the next four years of school."

