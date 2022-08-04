Dansdill commits to Holy Cross

Wheaton (Ill.) North senior linebacker Ross Dansdill (6-foot-3, 218 pounds) was able to wrap up his recruiting process on Wednesday and gave Holy Cross his verbal commitment. Dansdill, who had offers and college options from several schools discusses his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"Holy Cross just offers everything I was looking for in a school so I committed," Dansdill said. "They have great academics, the football program is ranked in the Top 25 in the preseason FCS polls and they also have everything you need from a workout and training standpoint."

Dansdill pointed towards an earlier summer visit to Holy Cross as a key in his decision making process.

"I visited Holy Cross earlier in the summer and it played a big role in my decision. I was able to see a lot and learn a lot about the school and the football program on that visit.It was a pretty eye opening visit to be honest. I didn't have a lot of expectations going into that visit and they just really surprised me with everything they have to offer. I also had some great talks with the coaches at Holy Cross and they recruited me harder than any other school and they made me feel wanted. Holy Cross offered me as an inside linebacker for now but I'll play anywhere the coaches feel I can best help the team. "

So which school did Dansdill also consider before committing to the Holy Cross Crusaders?

"I had a scholarship offer from Northern Iowa and I was also getting recruited by Miami of Ohio as a preferred walk on and I looked hard at both of those schools. It would have been great to play closer to home, but the opportunity at Holy Cross is too hard for me to pass up. From the football side the depth chart at linebacker is favorable and just the quality education at Holy Cross was too hard for me to pass up."

Was Dansdill always planning to make a college decision before the start of his senior season?

"Early on I wasn't sure if I would be ready to commit by now but I'm now super comfortable with my decision and the timing just worked out for me. It's been a great recruiting process but I'm also glad to have it completed. I can just focus on my team and my senior season without worrying about recruiting."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Dansdill?

"The hardest part of the process was trying to figure out what I was looking for in a specific school. I ended up doing a lot more homework and research into a lot of different schools than I expected going into it."

Ross Dansdill is verbally committed to Holy Cross.

