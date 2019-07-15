Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic senior athlete recruit CJ Bufkin (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) was able to check out an elite recruit visit day at Western Illinois University on Sunday. Bufkin checks in and recaps his visit to WIU and much more in this latest recruiting news update.

"I just got back from a visit today (Sunday) at Western Illinois," Bufkin said. "I honestly really liked it at WIU and overall it was super nice."

Bufkin, who played running back, safety and also was a standout on special teams for Montini Catholic recapped his impressions from WIU.

"It was an Elite Visit Day and they only had kid who WIU has already offered in for the visit. WIU has a very strong family atmosphere. The locker room and the weight room was great and I just didn't know what to expect at WIU before the visit to be honest. I was also impressed with the overall energy level from the coaches at WIU caught my attention. Everything overall was really nice at WIU and it was a good visit for me. "

So what's next for Bufkin in his recruiting process?

"I'm looking at waiting until the season or even after the season to make a college choice. I'm done with camps and visit now for the summer. I'm focusing strictly on my team for the rest of the summer. We have a lot of unfinished business to take care of this season."

So which schools have caught Bufkin's attention?

"I still really like Miami of Ohio. They are one of my favorite schools along with Northwestern. Both of those schools are waiting to see some of my senior season video so they can re-evaluate me."

CJ Bufkin ha scholarship offers from WIU, Northern Michigan, Minn-Duluth and Concordia (MN.).