Chicago (Ill.) DeLaSalle senior athlete recruit David Coffey (6-foot-2, 165 pounds) on Friday morning decided to wrap up his recruiting process and gave in state Norther4n Illinois University his verbal commitment. Coffey discusses his decision and more in this breaking recruiting story.

"I've visited NIU a few different times already and overall I just love the environment at NIU ," Coffey said. "NIU has a great coaching staff, they do a great job with the football program and NIU also offers a great education and I was ready to make my decision and committed."

Coffey, who was recruited and offered as a defensive back recruit for the NIU Huskies and head coach Thomas Hammock also pointed towards a few additional key factors in his NIU decision.

"NIU is close to home and it will be really good for my family and it will be easy for them to come and watch my games. Early on in my recruiting I thought I wanted to go far away from home, but the longer it went on I started to realize the benefits of staying closer to home. My family means a lot to me and I want to maker it as easy as possible t0 follow me in college. NIU also just really believes in me and feels I can be a strong player for them. One of the NIU coaches went to my high school (NIU DB coach DJ Bland) so Coach and I already have that bond. I just feel very comfortable with the NIU coaches, and some of the players and recruits have already reached out to me to started talking about next season and going to meet up at an NIU gamer this fall. I'll take an official visit to NIU later this fall."

So which other schools did Coffey consider before committing to NIU?

"I had a lot of bigger schools showing more and more interest in me but they all wanted me to wait to make a decision. I looked really hard and had offers from both Kent State and also Illinois State. NIU just has a lot to offer and I was really sold on them after making a few visits. I also didn't want to drag my recruiting into the season, and now I can just focus on my team and my senior season without having to worry about recruiting."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Coffey?

"The hardest part of the process was just making a final decision and then having to tell the other coaches I was going to another school. Making that final decision was definitely harder than I first expected and you make some good relationships with these coaches."

So what are the NIU Huskies getting in David Coffey?

"I'm going to go into NIU and play my role, work hard and also bring a lot of energy and make big plays. I'm all about my tram and helping us win games.""

David Coffey is now the 19th known verbal commitment for the Northern Illinois University Huskies in the Class of 2024. Coffey is also now the 8th known in state pledge for NIU joining East St. Louis DB Taylor Powell, Rich Township DL Sirmaine Campbell, Carmel Catholic DB Devion Reynolds, Triad OL Lane Mahnesmith, Rochester DE Lance Ingold, Crystal Lake Central WR George Dimopolous and Tinley Park DE Carlos Hazelwood.

David Coffey is verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today