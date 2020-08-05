EdgyTim - DB Davis commits to North Dakota

Marengo (Ill) senior defensive back recruit Cole Davis (5-foot-10, 160 pounds) on Monday made his college decision and gave the University of North Dakota his verbal commitment. Davis discusses his college decision here.

"I just love everything about North Dakota and I was ready to make my decision and committed," Davis said. "I have a great relationship with all of the coaches at North Dakota plus it's just a great football program and school."

Davis, who played receiver and defensive back for the Marengo Indians in 2019 filled us in on why he chose the University of North Dakota.

"North Dakota just always recruiting me hard and they always have made me feel like I was a priority for them. I just really get along great with the coaches and the school and the football program is a great fit for me. Unfortunately I haven't been able to get out to visit North Dakota yet because of the COVID restrictions, but I'm planning to make a visit as soon as it's allowed. I feel that I was able to learn a lot about North Dakota and see what they have to offer through Zoom meeting and virtual visits. I felt the virtual visits really made a big difference and helped me see what North Dakota has to offer."

Was the overall distance from home ever become a factor for Davis in his college choice?

"My family and I talked about that and travel really wasn't am overwhelming factor at all. Finding the right school for me was the biggest key and I found that with North Dakota."

Did COVID-19 play a factor in his recruiting process?

"COVID played a big role in my recruiting. I wasn't able to work out for college coaches or go to any camps this summer. In the end it all worked out for me with North Dakota. I'm just glad that I waited for the right school and I found that school in North Dakota."

Cole Davis is verbally committed to North Dakota.