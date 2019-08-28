New Lenox(Ill.) Lincoln-Way West senior defensive back recruit Billy Dozier III (6-foot-0, 175 pounds) is gearing up for his senior season which beings on Friday night at Arlington Heights Hersey. Dozier III previews his team heading into the season opener along with looking at his latest recruiting news here.

"I'm more than ready to start the season on Friday night," Dozier III said. "It's been a very long off season and I'm just happy that football is finally back."

Dozier III gave us a preview of how the Warriors are shaping up for this coming season.

"We only have a few kids coming back with experience, but we are young and we also have a lot of talent for this season. I really think a lot of people will overlook us this year and we have a chance to be a very good team. I'm going to be playing defensive back, some wide receiver and also some running back this season."

So how will fans see from Dozier III's this season that they didn't see last year?

"I really increased my overall speed and the fans will see a lot more speed from me this season. I worked hard on my route running and improving my separation speed. I also just want to go hard and go 100 percent on every play this season. I was hurt during my basketball season and missed some games, and that really woke me up. I'm starting to realize that I have only a certain number of games left to play in high school and I want to make the most of every rep."

Dozier III also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I have offers from North Dakota and also Valparaiso. I've also been in touch with the coaches from NIU and also Air Force and all of those schools along with a lot of others all want to see my early season video. I'm planning to go see the NIU game this Saturday when they host Illinois State. That's the only game visit I have planned so far but I'm hoping to see more college games this season."

Billy Dozier III has scholarship offers from North Dakota and Valparaiso.