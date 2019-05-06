Hinsdale (Ill.) Central junior defensive back prospect Owen Goss (6-foot-0, 175 pounds) has been drawing steady recruiting attention and in school visits from several college coaches so far during the spring evaluation period. Goss checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this recruiting update.

"The college coaches have been in school quite a bit so far," Goss said. "A lot of those coaches have been watching our team workouts and the feedback from those coaches has been pretty positive.

Goss, who played cornerback, safety and wide receiver last season recapped his latest in school visitors.

"We saw the coaches from Holy Cross, Northern Illinois, Cornell. Air Force and South Dakota State all last week. This week we are expecting to see the coaches from South Dakota, North Dakota along with Colgate. The college coaches have all said that they like my game and also like my speed and athleticism. The coaches have all invited me to come out and camp with them this summer."

Goss is also starting to get an idea of his upcoming summer camp schedule.

"I'm all set to go to the Lindenwood mega camp. I'm also planning to camp at the Northwestern Showcase camp along with maybe the University of Indianapolis mega camp. I'm also considering camping at North Central College along with Eastern Illinois."

Goss also has a new head coach this coming season in Brian Griffin, the Redhawks former defensive coordinator. Griffin was named as the head coach last week by the school.

"Coach Griffin is off to a good start. We had our big team meeting today (Sunday) and he met with the team and the parents and it was a good meeting. It's going to be a good transition for everyone since Coach Griffin has been here already and working with us as defensive coordinator."