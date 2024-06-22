Chicago (Ill.) DeLaSalle senior safety recruit Myles Green (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) bypassed scholarship offers from multiple FBS schools and decided to give FCS National Champion South Dakota State his verbal commitment. Green breaks down his decision to join the SDSU Jackrabbits in this latest recruiting update.

"I didn't make an official yet to South Dakota State but I did make a visit this spring to see the school," Green said. "I just had a great feeling at SDSU on that first visit and I'm ready to go to work and help SDSU win more Natty's."

Green pointed towards a few ket factors which led to his commitment to the Jackrabbits.

"I love the coaching staff and I just have a great relationship with all of the coaches at SDSU. They have in touch with me for some times and always made me feel like I was welcome and that they also made me a priority. SDSU is also a highly successful school and program and I want to keep winning Natty's over the next dew years. SDSU recruited me as a cornerback and they like my speed and athleticism."

So what other schools did Green consider before committing to SDSU?

"I looked into several schools who offered me along with Ball State, Buffalo, Miami of Ohio and also Kent State. In the end for me, it came down to either SDSU or North Dakota State. The relationships I've built with the SDSU coaches really made the difference in my mind and I'm very happy and excited about my decision. Academically, SDSU also is a great fit for me which was also another important factor in my decision."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Green?

"The hardest part was just seeing kids getting offer who I know I'm a better player. I stopped doing that pretty quickly and I I think it make me a better player. Everyone has it's own path and I just kept working and staying focused on the positive. In the end it all worked out for me."

Myles Green is now the fourth known State of Illinois pledge for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the Class of 2025, joining Hillcrest DB Erimus Wright, Loyola Academy DL Connor Sullivan.



