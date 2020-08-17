EdgyTim - DB Harris commits to Georgetown

After a great talk with @coachsgarlata @CoachJTBear coach Bu, coach Saul, and my mother I have decided that I will be committing to the University of Georgetown @DeepDishFB @EDGYTIM @BOOMfootball @BoomCoachStorm @DfwSho @MontiniFootball @BALLERSCHOICE1 pic.twitter.com/D8xoCt2DCz

Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic senior defensive back recruit Diandre Harris (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) wrapped up his recruiting process on Sunday night and gave Georgetown University his verbal commitment. Harris discusses his college decision here. .

"I felt that it(Georgetown) was the best decision for my future," Harris said. "I really love the coaching staff at Georgetown the longer I've been able to get to know them."

Harris, who also considered an offer from the US Naval Academy before committing to the Hoyas pointed towards the overall academic strength at Georgetown as a key factor in his college choice.

"The business program at Georgetown really stood out to me. We all know football won't last forever and you need something to fall back on."

Was the overall, distance from home ever a consideration for Harris and his family?

"No, not really. Going away from home for college was initially what I planned to do."

So how big of a factor was the COVID pandemic play in Harris's recruiting process?

"COVID I feel hindered me a little because I had to cancel plans such as college visits and camps that I wanted to go to this spring and summer."

