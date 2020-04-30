Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic junior defensive back recruit Diandre Harris (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) was able to add his first FBS offer earlier this week from Navy. Harris checks in and discusses adding his latest offer from Navy and much more in this recruiting update.

"The offer from Navy is pretty crazy and it surprised me," Harris said. "I have been having some contact with Army for a while, and all of a sudden Navy steps in and offers me a scholarship."

Harris discusses his initial thoughts of adding his latest offer from Navy.

"It's a great offer and also a real honor. One of my teammates Mitch west is now at Navy and I know he talks about Navy all the time. My goal has always been to play college football at the highest level possible. I'm pretty familiar with Navy and they offer an amazing education and they also have a great football program. Navy likes me as a safety and most of the schools who are interested in me are recruiting me as a safetyand I'm definitely interested in learning more about Navy."

Harris has also been in contact with several other schools this spring.

"I have offers now from Navy and also Georgetown. I've been in touch with those two schools along with Army, NIU, Kentucky, Missouri and Michigan State. I made a visit to NIU earlier this year and that was a good visit and a good time. Michigan State had been sending me a lot of mail and seemed pretty interested in me but I haven;'t heard much from them lately. I was hoping to make more visits this spring but those have been cancelled. I also was looking at camping at North Central College and also Kentucky for now, but I'm still waiting to see if we have summer camps."

So what part of his game has Harris looking to improve on this off season?

"On offense I'm working hard on just running more precise routes and just finishing my routes better. On defense I'm just working on man coverage and I was getting a lot of work in when I was playing with Boom (7on7) before that was shut down."

Harris for now is focusing on his online classes and staying on top of his workouts.

"E Learning has been going pretty good. I'd rather be back in school and in the class room with a teacher, but the online classes has allowed me more time to focus on things. I'm actually down in Ohio since this pandemic started with Robert (Brazzile) who used to be my teammate at Montini. Robert and I have been friends since the 5th grade so we are just working out and it's great to have a quarterback to work out with during all of this."

Diandre Harris has scholarship offers from Navy and Georgetown.