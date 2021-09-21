DB Hill adds his first offer

Kankakee (Ill.) junior defensive back recruit Jyaire Hill (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) was able to land his first scholarship offer over the weekend from the University of Illinois. Hill, who has been a key performer for the Class 6A state ranked Kankakee Kays (4-0) discusses adding his first offer from Illinois and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I was surprised to add my first offer from Illinois and I'm just happy and excited," Hill said. "Words really can't describe how I feel about adding my first offer from Illinois to be honest. I was at home when I spoke with the Illinois coaches, so my family knew about the offer right away. The first person I called was my cousin who is like my brother and he's always been with me since Day 1."

Hill made a recent game day visit to Illinois when they hosted UTSA.

"I visited Illinois when they played UTSA for the game. Everything at Illinois was real decent. I liked the facilities and just liked everything about the game and the game day experience. I was offered by Illinois as a defensive back recruit for them."

So which schools have been in contact with Hill so far this fall?

"I've been in contact so far with the coaches at Illinois, Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska and also Baylor. I'm looking to go back to Illinois for another game day visit on October 9th. I also want to set up some more visits soon. I definitely want to get out to Iowa for a visit and hopefully see more schools in person."

Hill, who is also a standout sprinter on the track team discussed how his game has improved since the shortened IHSA spring season.

"I worked on and improved my overall breaks on the ball along with my speed. I just feel I have better overall awareness on the field and that I'm tackling much better so far than the spring season."

Does Hill have a dream school?

"I grew up being a big fan of Oregon. I just always liked Oregon as a little kid and watched them anytime they played on TV."

Jyaire Hill has a scholarship offer from Illinois.