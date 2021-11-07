DB Martin discusses his commitment to Nebraska

The talented two-way athlete picked up an offer this summer following a Friday Night Lights camp in Lincoln. He committed before the beginning of the Nebraska-Ohio State game on Saturday morning.

Nebraska hosted their first official visitor since June this past weekend and it was a productive one. The Huskers picked up a commitment from Jalil Martin from Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood.

"I didn't have any intentions of committing on my visit honestly," Martin said. "We got to Lincoln on Friday and had a lot of time on campus with the coaches and getting a chance to look around.

"It wasn't until after hanging out with coach Fisher, coach Chinander and coach Frost and those guys that I decided to do it. I came to the decision that morning on gameday to commit."

Martin saw Nebraska in the summer during his camp but there wasn't a chance to really see what happens behind the scenes or really get to know the coaching staff.

"One thing that I learned was that the fans here are crazy. They have what I believe to be the best fanbase in the country. Football is really big out here.

"Also coach Fish, he's the guy that I really want to play for. He's a really great coach. I think that he can really develop me and help me take my gave to another level and help me get to the NFL."

Martin traveled to Nebraska with his parents. They are leaving Nebraska as impressed as their son.

"What my parents liked about the visit was how close like a family everyone was here at Nebraska. They noticed that about the coaches and the players. They are like one big family.

"Also, they really liked the graduation rates. It's important for me to choose a place where it's important for me to get my degree. The coaches assured my parents that it's important to them and they are helping me to do that. That's the ultimate goal."