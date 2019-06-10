Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.) senior safety recruit Lavoise-Deontae McCoy (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) was able to take part in last Wednesday's North Central College satellite camp. McCoy, who's seen his recruiting stock has no question picked up since the late spring checks in and recaps his camp impressions and much more in this recruiting update.

"I went to the North Central camp on Wednesday and it went really well," McCoy said. "My recruiting in May really picked up and I've been adding some new offers and I've been in touch with a lot more schools since the end of the spring."

McCoy filled us in on his latest recruiting news and offers.

"I was able to add offers lately from both Western Michigan and also Western Illinois. I have 9 offers now and I've also been talking with the coaches from Kansas State, Iowa State along with some MAC schools like Toledo and also Buffalo."

McCoy also recapped his last Wednesday North Central College camp impressions.

"I had a really good camp and the North Central camp had a lot of kids and really good competition. They just had a lot of talent and I was impressed at the amount of college coaches who attended the camp. I spoke with just a lot of different college coaches at the camp and they seemed impressed with my camp performance."

So what's next for McCoy in his recruiting process?

"I might go to one more college camp but I'm not sure on that for now and I don't have anything set up just yet. I might end up waiting a bit before making a college decision. I want to wait a bit until at least when the season starts before I start to really begin to narrow things down. I want to see how my senior year goes."

McCoy is also thrilled to get back with his team on Monday as the Vikings open up it's summer team camp.

"It's going to be a big year for us. We have a lot of young dudes who can ball starting to make some noise. We also have a team that has a lot of speed. Last year our defense had a lot more speed but this year both sides of the ball will have a lot of speed. Last year the defense was the heart of the team but now we have several key kids on both sides of the football."

Lavoise-Deontae McCoy has multiple scholarship offers.

