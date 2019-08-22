Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.) senior safety recruit Lavoise-Deontae McCoy (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) gave Illinois State his verbal commitment back in July. McCoy is now back in school and gearing up for his senior season in just 8 days. McCoy breaks down his college choice along with previewing his upcoming season here.

"In ended up committing to Illinois State back in July," McCoy said. "Our team has been looking really good in practices and everything has been clicking."

McCoy, who's older brother Dontae McCoy also played for Illinois State discussed why he decided to end his recruiting process and pledge to the in-state Redbirds.

"I just feel very comfortable with the coaches and everyone at Illinois State. They just always have felt like family to me. I could have waited to make a decision and see which bigger name schools would keep recruiting me, but I've never been one of those big name kind of guys. Illinois State gives me a great opportunity to play and earn a great degree. All of these schools had a chance to see my season last year and they saw what I could do. Illinois State was also very loyal to me and that loyalty means a lot. I'm solid to Illinois State and I'm very happy about my decision."

McCoy also knows that more college coaches will be in touch once the recruiting period reopens on September 1st.

"I know that the college coaches will be calling again once things open back up and that's fine. I'll just be very straight with the other coaches and tell them I'm solid to Illinois State and that I have no plans to change my decision."

McCoy is also excited about his upcoming senior season.

"This team is different from last year's team. Our offense is new and everything had been looking good. The offense has a lot of different receivers and Coach Buzz (Craig Buzea) has always been known as an offense guy. Coach Buzz has his offense back this year and the offense has a lot of speed and versatility. Defensively we are good and I'm going to be playing more strong safety this year."

Does McCoy have any personal goals heading into the 2019 season?

"My older brother (Dontae McCoy) sat down and set some of my personal goals this year. I definitely want to get between 8-10 interceptions this season and I feel it's definitely possible. I had 6 interceptions last year and I also dropped two balls that should have been interceptions. My main goal is still about the team and helping us winning state."

Lavoise-Deontae McCoy is verbally committed to Illinois State.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today