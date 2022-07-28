DB Miles recaps his summer recruiting
Lansing (Ill.) TF South junior athlete recruit Charles Miles (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) is holding two scholarship offers so far this summer, but several schools have also begun to look harder into Mil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news