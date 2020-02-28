Bolingbrook (Ill.) junior defensive back recruit Malik Rainey (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) was able to add his first ACC offer earlier this week when the University of Virginia extended him a scholarship offer. Rainey checks in and breaks down his latest football recruiting news and more in this latest update.

"The offer from Virginia was sort of a surprise," Rainey said. "My head coach (John Ivlow) shared my video with one of the coaches at Virginia. I was then asked to call back the coaches at Virginia and that's when they offered me."

Rainey filled us in on his initial thoughts on adding his latest offer from the University of Virginia.

"I know that Virginia plays in a great conference (Atlantic Coast Conference). I also know that Virginia offers great academics and I've heard a lot of good things about the school. I was invited to go out to visit Virginia this spring and I'm hoping to make a visit to see the school sometime this spring."

Rainey, who is playing 7on7 this winter and spring for Boom Midwest has also been drawing increased recruiting attention this winter.

"I have offers now from Virginia and Kent State. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Texas Tech, Kansas State, Nebraska, Miami of Ohio along with several other MAC schools."

Does Rainey have any upcoming spring visit plans?

"I have three visits I'm looking to make this spring. I want to get out to visit Kansas State, Virginia and also Kent State. When I visit a school I'm looking to just get to know the coaches better and I'm also looking for a school; where I feel comfortable and at home. A potential school for me has to have the family feel and vibe."

Rainey in the meantime will continue to focus on school along with playing 7on7 this spring.

"We just came back from Las Vegas and we didn't play well and it was disappointing to lose early in the tournament, it was still a fun trip and experience. Playing 7on7 has been fun. It really helps me with my man coverage skills and I get to covert some of the top receivers in the nation each tournament."

Malik Rainey has scholarship offers from Kent State and Virginia.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today