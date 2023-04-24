Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic junior cornerback recruit Devion Reynolds (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) decided late last week to give in -state Northern Illinois University his verbal commitment. Reynolds, who was drawing increased recruiting looks and attention this spring discusses his decision to pledge to the NIU Huskies in this recruiting update.

"NIU is simply the place I can call home," Reynolds said. "I just always feel comfortable at NIU whenever I visit and I also did not want to pass up such a great opportunity from NIU so I committed."

Reynolds pointed towards some of the key factors which led him to giving NIU and head coach Thomas Hammoock his verbal commitment.

"NIUn is closer to home and the deeper I went into the recruiting process the more important it was to play closer to home and closer to my family and friends. NIU is just a very comfortable place for me and I really like how hard the football program works. The NIU football program has a great environment and the coaches get along great with the players. I also love the style of football that NIU plays and they are always an up tempo team. NIU just has a great bond and connection between the team and the players. NIU is also a successful program and is ready to make some big moves and I wanted to be a part of that at NIU."

So what other schools did Reynolds consider before committing to NIU?

"I looked pretty hard into schools like Colorado State, North Dakota State and some others. A lot of different schools had a lot of interest in me but they also all wanted me to wait on making a decision. Those schools also said that they wanted to see me in a camp this summer and work out for them before they would consider making me an offer. NIU already believes in me and already offered me a scholarship and that loyalty from them really means something. The last thing I wanted to do was pass on a great offer and opportunity from NIU and wait on other schools to figure it all out. I'm very happy with my decision and so is my family. Committing to NIU really was a big relief to me and my family. That's a full scholarship and something that my family won't have to worry about financially anymore. It's a great feeling."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Reynolds?

"I was ready to commit to NIU earlier to be honest but they had a few changes in it's defensive backs coaches so I wanted to wait until they made a new hire. I've been able to get to know new NIU DB coach DJ Bland now and he's a great guy and a coach who is also a younger guy who I can relate to really well."

Reynolds, who was recruited by NIU as a cornerback is now the sixth known pledge to the NIU Huskies Class of 2024 as well as the third in state pledge for the Huskies. Reynolds joins East St. Louis DB Taylor Powell and Rich Township DT Sirmaine Campbell.

Devion Reynolds is verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.