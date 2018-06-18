Homewood (IL) Flossmoor senior three star ranked defensive back recruit Wynson Russell (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) announced his college decision on Sunday and has given Oregon State his verbal commitment. Russell discusses his decision and more in this recruiting update.

"Oregon State is just a great overall fit for me so I decided to commit," Russell said. "Oregon State just has so much to offer it was really hard not to give them my commitment. I had a great official visit last weekend and the visit also really sold me on the school."

Russell, who announced his decision via his Twitter account on Sunday with a highly produced commitment video went into details on why he pledged to the Oregon State Beavers.

"I really like the coaches at Oregon State a lot and they played a big role in my decision. Coach Tibs (Tim Tibesar) and head coach (Jonathon) Smith along with the rest of the coaches at Oregon State are a newer staff and they are going to win a lot of games at Oregon State. On my official visit I was able to learn more about the great academic support system in place. The academic support that is offered at Oregon State is great and they also work hard on career planning and placement."

Russel also bonded with this eventual team and the recruits also making official visits to Oregon State last weekend.

"Everyone on the official visit really bonded last weekend, and the guys already on the team also made us feel like part of the team already. The guys on the team are great guy. I also really liked the campus life at Oregon State. You have plenty of things to do but you can also focus on academics and you don't have a ton of distractions. I just felt very comfortable at Oregon State and that was another big part of my decision. I just felt like I fit in there."

Was the overall distance from home ever a factor for Russell in his decision?

"You can tell from my commitment video that I love my city and I love the Midwest. I never really gave distance any real thought because my goal was to find somewhere I could go to school who can make me better. I found that place at Oregon State and I'll happily live away from home because I found a school that's the best place for me."

So who else did Russell consider before making his college decision?

"I looked hard at schools like Wisconsin, Western Michigan and Toledo. I'm very happy with my decision and I can just put my recruiting behind me and focus on my team and my senior season."

Wynston Russell is verbally committed to Oregon State.

