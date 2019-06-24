Chicago (Ill) Simeon senior three star ranked defensive back recruit Chau Smith (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) has been focused on his team this summer along with keeping tabs on his latest recruiting news. Smith checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this recruiting update.

"I have a dozen offers now" Smith said. "I was only able to go to one camp this summer at North Central College. We just finished the school year last Thursday and now we started up our team camp."

Smith recapped his latest recruiting news so far this summer.

"I'm planning to make a visit to Temple sometime next month. Temple has been recruiting me now for a long time. I also really like the coaches at Temple and I've known them since they all coached at NIU. I've been really interested in Temple for awhile now and I'm excited to see what they have to offer. I was also planning to make a visit to Bowling Green but I ended up having to cancel that visit. Besides the schools who have offered me I've also been in touch with the coaches from Cincinnati, Minnesota and also Notre Dame."

Don't look for Smith to make any sort of early decision for now.

"I'm not in any rush to make a decision at all for now. I'm looking at taking some official visits but not until after my senior season. A lot of schools all want to see my senior video so they can re-evaluate me."

So what does Smith bring to the field that maybe some college coaches don't know or realize?

"Man I bring a lot to the field and to the game. I have good speed and some schools just overlook me because of my size. What they don't understand about me is that I'm a dog and I get after it on every down. I'm a leader for my team and I'm much more than just a kid that doesn't have great size."

Smith is also excited for his upcoming senior season.

"Team camp is going good and we are getting ready for the Wheaton South (Red Grange 7on7) later this week. They are going to have a lot of good team there and we are all excited to go and compete."

Chau Smith has multiple scholarship offers.

