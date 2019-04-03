Chicago (Ill) Simeon junior three star ranked defensive back recruit Chau Smith (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) has been drawing steady recruiting offers and interest this early spring, and fully expect several more schools to take another look at Smith once the spring evaluation period begins in a few weeks. Smith checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I have eight offers now" Smith said. "I've also been hearing from some new schools and I know that a lot of the college coaches are expecting to stop back into schools to see me pretty soon."

Smith, who has begun playing for HeroH 7on7 this spring recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I have offers now from Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, NIU, Pitt, Southern Miss. Toledo, Western Michigan and Air Force. I've also been talking with the coaches from Iowa, Minnesota and also Wyoming and all three schools seem to be pretty interested. I've been just lifting now and working out with my team. I just joined HeroH and I'll be playing with them in 7on7 so I can get some work on my cover skills."

So has Smith gotten out to make any recent college visits?

"I haven't been able to get out to visit any school just yet but that will change pretty soon. I'm planning to get out soon to visit Toledo, NIU, Eastern Michigan and also Western Michigan."

So what has Smith been working on to improve his game this spring?

"I definitely need to improve my overall tackling and wrapping up better. I'm working on just having better technique and also working on adding more weight and size."

Smith is also planning to take part in some of the upcoming showcase camps.

"I've been invited to Under Armour, The Opening and also the Adidas Camp. I'm looking at going to the Adidas camp for sure and I'm trying to get to either the UA or Nike camp in a few weeks."

Smith is also excited for his 2019 senior season.

"We graduate some really great players, but we also bring back a lot of kids with experience. Our entire defensive line is back and everyone is working hard this off season. The juniors are now the seniors and everyone is stepping up to be leaders."

Chau Smith has multiple scholarship offers.

