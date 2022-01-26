DB Stockstill is adding offers this winter

Chicago (Ill.) Simeon junior defensive back recruit Angelo Stockstill (6-foot-4, 175 pounds) has begun to see his recruiting stock take off this winter, having added three FBS level scholarship offers over the last week. Stockstill, who had an impressive showing at a recent Boom Midwest showcase event checks in and recaps his latest scholarship offers and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"It's been stupid exciting with my recruiting lately," Stockstill said. "I have offers now from Western Michigan, Bowling Green and Toledo and it's just a blessing that they would offer me these opportunities."

Stockstill, who will run track this spring along with playing with Boom Midwest 7on7 is still enjoying his sudden rash of scholarship offers.

"We had a lot of the college coaches in school over the last few weeks and they all have been showing some interest in me and talking to my coaches at school. I really don't know a lot about the schools so far but I'm definitely going to try to get out this spring to see all of the schools who have offered me. It's been fun to talk with the different coaches over the phone and it's just something I will never forget. It feels pretty amazing and it just makes me want to keep working this winter even harder."

Stockstill has also been drawing recruiting attention from several additional schools as well so far this winter.

"Besides the schools who have offered me already, I'e also had some contact from the coaches at Miami of Ohio, Central Michigan and also Illinois. We have seen a lot of college coaches in school like Iowa State, Michigan, Louisville and Tennessee have all been in school so far this week. It's pretty hard to keep track of all of the coaches because it's been a lot."

Look for Stockstill to also draw recruiting interest on both sides of the football.

"Even when the coaches from Bowling Green called to offer me, the coaches already are fighting to see which side of the football they want me to play. A lot of the schools like me at receiver, others like me as a safety or a cornerback. I've played receiver up until last season when I started playing both offense and defense. My coaches really wanted me to learn playing defense because they thought it could lead me to getting offers, and they are 100 percent correct. I'm fine playing anywhere on the field."

Stockstill also looked back at his 2021 fall season and graded his on the field performance.

"I thought that overall I did well on defense for my first year learning the position. I felt good about how I was able to adapt to playing defense. I started the season playing both receiver and defensive back but after the first few weeks the coaches wanted me to focus just on defense. I'm going to keep working on my fundamentals this winter and I also need to get better tracking the deep ball and having better footwork and technique."

