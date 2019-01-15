Extremely blessed to receive my first offer from Western Michigan! Go Broncos @WMUCoachEspo @CoachEricEvans pic.twitter.com/cqDvkfTpkm

Bolingbrook (Ill.) sophomore safety recruit Justin Walters (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) was able to add his first scholarship offer on Monday when Western Michigan extended him an offer. Walters discusses adding his first offer and more here.

"Honestly I was shocked when my head coach (John Ivlow) told me that Western Michigan offered me a scholarship," Irving said. "The WMU coaches were in school recruiting Elisha (Armstrong) and they also saw some video on me and decided to offer me a scholarship."

Walters discussed his thoughts on adding his first offer from the WMU Broncos.

"I honestly don't know much about Western Michigan to be honest. It's such a big surprise to get my first offer this early. My older brother Brandon (Walters) didn't add his first offer until his senior season. My Dad thought I was kidding at first but my family is really excited for me."

Walters is also starting to see some increased recruiting attention this winter.

"Besides Western Michigan the coach from Kansas State was in school today (Monday) and I've also been in touch with a few smaller level schools. According to my head coach (John Ivlow) we are expecting to see a lot of college coaches in school this month."

Walters, who also plays baseball discussed what part of his game he's working to improve this off season.

"I definitely want to work on adding more weight and size. I love to hit and play really physical and getting more weight on his a big focus. I also need to work on having better leverage and sinking my hips better when I tackle."

Justin Walters has a scholarship offer from Western Michigan.

