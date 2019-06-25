Bolingbrook (Ill.) junior three star ranked safety recruit Justin Walters (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) has been able to add a cool dozen scholarship offers so far this summer. Walters checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, his summer plans and much more in this recruiting update.

"I have 12 offers now and it's been a blessing," Walters said. "I haven't done any college camps this summer and my plan has always been to focus on improving my own game as well as focusing on my team this summer."

Walters has also been spending part of his summer playing travel baseball for the Downers Grove Longshots.

"I've played travel baseball for awhile now and this summer I'm still playing. I've been more focused on just pitching this summer because of all the training and lifting I'm doing now for football. From the football recruiting side I don't have any college visits planned for this summer. I've pretty much put my recruiting aside for now and I'm focusing on my season."

Walters however is looking forward to getting out to visit some college game day visits this fall.

"I've never been to a major college football game in my life so I'm really excited to get out and see some college games in person this fall. I haven't decided on which schools I'll go to but I'm sure I'll get out to a few different schools this season."

Walters is also excited for his upcoming junior season.

"We return 8 starters on defense and we are looking really solid. Our offense also has some key kids back for this year and they are putting in some new things and they also look strong. We are practicing on the grass fields this summer because they are redoing our field. We are going to have red and black turf for this season and I can't wait to see what it looks like this summer. It's really so much fun playing for Bolingbrook. We have great coaches, an organization and community that really supports us and you really can't beat what we have at Bolingbrook."

