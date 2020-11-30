EdgyTim - DB Washington discusses his Navy pledge

Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy senior athlete recruit Devean Washington (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) didn't take long to consider his recently added scholarship offer from Navy. Washington this past weekend decided to give the Navy Midshipmen his verbal commitment and Washington discusses his college decision here.

"The overall benefits that Navy offers is just too hard for me to pass up," Washington said. "From the academic side to the career opportunities and to the football side. Navy just offers everything I was looking for in a school and an opportunity. I'm excited about my decision and excited for what's ahead for me."

Washington, who was recruited by Navy as a cornerback spent the last week plus considering his scholarship offer from Navy.

"I talked it over a lot with my family along with my friends and coaches over the past week or so. The entire military obligation after graduation with Navy was definitely a consideration. I was able to learn a lot more about the requirements after graduation and what it means serving in the Navy. The more I learned about serving the better I felt about it and then I made my decision."

So which other schools did Washington consider before deciding on Navy?

"I looked pretty hard into both Cornell and Brown and they are both great schools. I wanted to make sure I didn't go into any college debt and I didn't want to put any cost of college onto my parents. I'll get a great education and a career opportunity with Navy along with not having to worry about any loans or student debt."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Washington?

"Just all the fallout from my knee injury back in January made my recruiting really hard at times. I was hearing from and being recruiting by several big schools before the injury. Once the injury happened all of those schools backed off. After the injury and seeing those schools back off it as time for me to get back to work and rehab. I feel great now and not having a fall football season in Illinois in a weird way was a benefit for me. Once we play in the spring I'll be 100 percent ready to go."

Devean Washington is verbally committed to Navy.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today