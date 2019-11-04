LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy senior defensive back recruit Jailon Welch (5-foot-9, 171 pounds) decided to end his recruiting process and gave Southern Illinois University his verbal commitment on Sunday. Welch recaps his decision and much more here.

"I'm just very excited about my decision to play for SIU," Welch said. "SIU just has a great family feeling and just the overall vibe was there on a visit a few weeks ago with my family."

Welch filled us in on why he decided to commits to the in-state SIU Salukis.

"I just already felt at home at SIU. My family really enjoyed themselves on the visit and they also felt very comfortable with everyone around the football program. I went down with my family and we had a great visit. My Mom and Dad loved it at SIU. I prayed hard on it and I woke up feeling that SIU was the move for me. SIU is a place where I know I'll be able to become a better person and a better player. I really like all of the coaches at SIU including head coach Nick Hill. I was recruited as a cornerback for SIU and I'm just very happy and excited about my decision."

Welch also had other options this fall but in the end SIU was too hard for Welch to pass up.

"I had a lot of interest from South Dakota State and also Western Illinois and also Illinois. I just never really connected with those other schools compared to SIU. SIU has a great campus and great facilities and I just felt like I was meant to play for SIU so I committed."

Welch is thrilled to have his college choice completed.

"We are in the middle of the state playoffs and we play Thornton this weekend. I'm just really happy and excited about my decision. I'll go back to SIU and make an official visit later in the year."

Jailon Welch is verbally committed to Southern Illinois University.