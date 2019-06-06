LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy senior defensive back recruit Jailon Welch (5-foot-9, 171 pounds) took part in Tuesday night's North Central College satellite camp and Welch was able to add two new scholarship offers from Southern Illinois University and Truman State (D2). Welch recaps his latest recruiting news, offers and remaining summer camp plan here.

"The North Central College camp went really well," Welch said. "SIU offered me along with Truman State and I was also able to talk with several coaches at the camp who are starting to follow me."

Welch recapped his Tuesday night NCC camp impressions.

"Overall I thought that the NCC camp was good for me. I felt that I ran and tested pretty well. The camp also had a lot of strong competition and overall I just had a lot of fun. The two schools who offered me (SIU and Truman State) really hadn't shown too much interest before the camp on Tuesday so I still need to learn more about them."

Welch, who added offers last weekend from both Western Illinois and South Dakota State at the Lindenwood satellite camp also has started to draw new recruiting looks.

"Besides the schools who have offered me I'm also starting to hear from the coaches at Kansas State, Harvard, Columbia, Brown along with Northern Illinois. All of those schools want to see me at a camp this summer and they also want me to stay in touch."

Welch also filled us in on his remaining college camp plans.

"I'm heading to Northwestern this Friday for a camp. I'm also set to camp at Harvard on June 22nd and Columbia on July 14th."

Welch is also feeling good about his sudden rush of scholarship offers this summer.

"I'm just trying to go out and play my game and be consistent. I always had faith in God that things would work out for me and I just keep working and grinding. Everything seems to be falling into place and it's a great feeling to know that my hard work is getting noticed."

Jailon Welch has scholarship offers from WIU, South Dakota State, SIU and Truman State.