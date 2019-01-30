Decatur (IL) MacArthur junior safety recruit Jeffery Wells (5-foot-11, 191 pounds) has been able to add a handful of early scholarship offers this winter. Wells, who was an All State and All Conference player for the Generals and head coach Derek Spates in 2018 checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"My recruiting has been going well," Wells said. "I have offer so far from Illinois State, Kent State and also SIU and I've also been in contact with several schools."

Wells, who is running track this winter recapped his growing list of schools showing him recruiting attention so far this winter.

"Besides Illinois State, Kent State and SIU I've also been in contact with the coaches from Ball State, Illinois, Wyoming, Iowa State, Miami of Ohio and also Bowling Green. The feedback from those coaches has been pretty positive so far. They all like my junior video and they all feel I'm a good kid who also has good grades. Most of the schools recruiting me like me as a safety and a few have mentioned potentially me playing outside linebacker for them."

Wells is also hoping to get out to make some on campus college visits soon.

"I've been invited out to visit some schools in person. I haven't been able to get out just yet but I'm hoping to go visit Ball State, Iowa State and also Bowling Green sometime this spring. I'm going to look at some dates soon and try to get a few visits set up but it also depends on my parents work schedules."

So what has Wells been working on to improve his overall game this winter?

"I definitely want to get faster and also improve my overall cover skills. I'm also hitting the weight room hard and I want to add more good size. I would say that my strengths include being a hard worker and a quick learner. I also take pride in being a leader for my team and being able to pick other guys up when they are down."

So does Wells have a dream school?

"My family are all Alabama fans so that's the team I rooted for when I was a kid. I don't really have any specific dream schools to be honest. I'm just looking to play for a tight knit team and playing at the highest level possible."

Wells is also excited for the Generals in 2019.

"We will graduate a lot of seniors but we also bring back like 7-8 starters from last year. We also have a good and big group of freshmen linemen and if they can come around we could be tough next year."

Jeffery Wells has scholarship offers from Kent State, Illinois State and Southern Illinois.