Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy junior cornerback recruit Jabril Williams (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) has been able to adda handful of new scholarship offers this spring. Williams, who is getting close to wrapping up the school year checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I was able to add a few new offers," Williams said. "Grand Valley State (D2) offered me a scholarship today (Monday) and I also added a recent offer from Northern Michigan ."

Williams recapped his latest recruiting news so far this spring.

"I've been in touch with all of the schools who have offered me in Indiana State, Northwoods (D2), Lindenwood (D2) and now Grand Valley State and Northern Michigan. I have also been in touch with the coaches at Montana State quite a bit. I had planned to visit Indiana State along with visiting South Dakota State with my brother this spring plus Montana State, but all of those visits had to be cancelled. I'm hoping that we will be abler to make visits and hopefully be allowed to go to college campus this summer."

So has Williams started to dive into his recruiting process any harder this spring?

"I'm definitely looking harder at schools and starting to get more serious about my offers. Once I get an offer I'll go online and do some research. I'll talk with my family and my friends about a new offer or what they think of schools. I really feel like I'll need to get out to visit schools in person before I can even consider making a college decision."

Williams is also looking forward to wrapping up his junior year of high school next week.

"Once this week is completed I'm pretty much done for the year. We take finals next week but I'm exempt from all of my finals because my grades have been strong this semester."

Jabril Williams has multiple scholarship offers.

