EdgyTim - DB Williams flips to West Point

Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy senior cornerback recruit Jabril Williams (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) was committed to Indiana State since late June, but an offer and an opportunity of a lifetime came in Army and Williams has decided to decommit from the ISU Sycamores and commit to West Point. Williams discusses his change of heart here.

"I've lived in a military household my entire life ," Williams said. "Getting an opportunity from West Point is something that I really didn't anticipate happening. I tried putting myself in the shoes of a cadet and in the end I can't pass up this chance and opportunity."

Williams pointed towards several key factors in making his commitment flip from Indiana State to Army.

"The main attraction for me with Army is that I will get to serve my country and it's a way for me to make my family proud. An education at West Point will provide me structure as I grow older. My parents have done a lot for me all these years and heading to West Point to serve my country is the best route for me. Earning a great degree from West Point along with the prestige and honor of playing for Army football was another big factor. Army has two Joliet guys already on the staff including head coach Jeff Monken and Coach Monken was really after me. My family is totally behind me and my decision and it's really an exciting day."

Williams admitted that calling up the Indiana State coaches and informing them about his decision was a very difficult task.

"It was one of the hardest phone calls I've ever had to make. You build up these great relationships with the coaches in this process and they showed me so much love. Everyone at Indiana State was great to me and they understand my decision and why I made it. The coaches let me know that they would still be there if I needed them and they are also happy for me and my decision."

Williams will now get back to work this fall and get ready for his spring football season.

"Life is much harder these days without having a fall football season. Living with no football this fall makes you really question who you are as a person outside of football. It's good to reflect on things in times like these. I know some of the guys on the team have been down so I'm trying to keep everyone just fired up and involved.I'm trying to bring as much energy to everything we do as a team."

Jabril Williams is verbally committed Army.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today