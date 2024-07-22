Chicago (Ill.) Marist senior three star ranked defensive end recruit Achilles Anderson (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) was able to make a late June official visit to Harvard and over the weekend gave the Crimson his verbal commitment. Anderson talks about his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"I made an official visit to Harvard on June 22nd and that visit really played a big role in my decision," Anderson said. "Harvard recruited me harder than any other school and I was able to really connect with the coaches and the players on my official visit. I just really had a great connection with everyone on my visit and I'm excited about my commitment to Harvard."

Anderson recapped a few of the key factors which led him to pledge to the Harvard Crimsons. .

"Harvard just has so much to offer both in the classroom and also on the field. Overall it's just a great fit at Harvard. Harvard has an amazing history and tradition. I knowI will earn a great education from an amazing school that also has a strong alumni base in the business world. From a football standpoint, I feel I'm a Power 4 defensive linemen and I know that the Harvard coaches will help me take my overall game to the highest level. I'm planning to put in the work and become an impact player for Harvard."

So which other schools did Anderson consider before committing to Harvard?

"I looked hard at NIU, Miami of Ohio, Air Force and also Western Michigan. Those are all great schools and programs but Harvard just offers so much more than any other school. I'm very happy and excited about my decision."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Anderson?

"My process was much different compared to a lot of others. I talked a lot about recruiting with Brad Fitzgibbon and he was getting recruited by schools and a part of the process for over two years. I really experienced everything in like two months so the hardest part for me was just trying to not get overwhelmed and stay on top of everything. It was a bit hectic late in the spring for sure but i was able to manage it all with a lot of help from my coaches and my family."

Achilles Anderson is verbally committed to Harvard.

