EdgyTim - DE Dietlin is drawing more looks

West Aurora (Ill.) senior defensive end prospect Caleb Dietlin (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) has been a strong performer this summer and fall at various camps and showcase events. Dietlin has started to see more recruiting interest and offers this fall and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"My recruiting has been picking up a little bit lately," Dietlin said. "I added an offer not too long ago from Quincy (D2) and I also was offered a preferred walk on spot from South Dakota State."

Dietlin filled us in on picking up a PWO from Missouri Valley Conference power South Dakota State.

"The coaches from South Dakota State have been in contact with me now for awhile now. The coaches really like my game but they just don't have any offers available for now. They wanted me to consider a preferred walk on spot and hopefully if things change it could end up becoming a scholarship offer. I know that SDSU is a good program and also a good school. I was able to make a virtual visit back in June and they have really nice facilities."

Dietlin has also been drawing recruiting interest and contact this fall.

"I'm still in touch with the coaches from Indianapolis (D2), Lindenwood (D2), St. Ambrose plus North Dakota."

So what's the plan for Dietlin and his recruiting process this fall?

"It's really just a waiting game for now. I've been told be a lot of different coaches that things could change really quickly. Everyone is just waiting for now to see what happens next with the NCAA and recruiting. I'm just going to wait and see how things shake out. I'll keep training and working out along with keeping my grades up."

Caleb Dietlin has scholarship offers from Northern Michigan, Northwoods, Valparaiso and Quincy.



