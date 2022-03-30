DE Garner is drawing new attention
Chicago Heights (Ill.) Bloom Township junior defensive end recruit Micheal Garner (6-foot-7, 245 pounds) has continued to draw more and more recruiting looks and attention this early spring. Garner...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news