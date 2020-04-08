Sterling (Ill.) junior defensive end recruit Trevon Jordan (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) has been a priority target for nearby Northern Illinois University for well over a year. Jordan on Wednesday decided to give NIU his verbal commitment and discusses his decision and more here.

"NIU has been with me since Day 1 of my recruiting," Jordan said. "I've been able to visit NIU several different times over the last year or so. They truly care about me as a person besides being a football player. I just feel that I have a great opportunity at NIU and I was ready to make my decision so I committed."

Jordan, who is a multi-sport athlete at Sterling (football/basketball) filled us in on why he felt ready to give the NIU Huskies an early verbal commitment.

"I have a great relationship with all of the coaches at NIU and they are really great guys who I trust. NIU is also close to home which is great for my family and friends. On the field and in the class room NIU is a great fit for me. NIU recruited me as a defensive end for now, but they also feel I could also play tight end at the college level. I already play both defensive end and tight end for my high school team so either position is fine with me. NIU is also bringing in some great players in this class and I'm excited to be another part of that class."

Jordan was drawing increased recruiting attention this early spring but in the end felt NIU was the team to beat.

"I was getting more interest and contact from the coaches at Western Michigan, Ball State along with Illinois and a few other schools. The attention was nice but I just felt that my connection to NIU was strong and so is my relationships with everyone at NIU. I know I could have waited to make a decision but everything just came together for me with NIU.

Jordan also admitted that the current Corona virus pandemic played a role in the timing of his college decision.

"It (corona virus) played a little bit of a role in the timing. The NCAA has already cancelled the spring evaluation period and who knows if they will cancel the college camps this summer. I have a great opportunity in front of me already at a great school that's close to home, so why wait when I already knew where I wanted to go to school."

Trevon Jordan is the seventh known verbal commitment in the NIU Class of 2021 and the fifth known in state commitment. Jordan joins Richmond Burton OT Luke Eckardt, Aurora Christian QB Ethan Hampton, Solorio S Brian Whitsey and Batavia WR Trey Urwiler as in state pledges for the Huskies.

Trevon Jordan is verbally committed to NIU.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today