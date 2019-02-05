I am blessed and honored to announce that I have received my first offer from Florida Atlantic University! @WeisJr_FAU @AllenTrieu @EDGYTIM @CoachLA73 @nexgenscouting @SWiltfong247 @FootballHotbed pic.twitter.com/LFo8fQH1G7

LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy sophomore defensive end recruit Ryan Keeler (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) was able to recently add his first scholarship offer from Florida Atlantic. Keeler, who took part in a sophomore All American game in Georgia discusses adding his first offer and more in this recruiting update.

"The offer from FAU (Florida Atlantic University) just sort of popped up," Keeler said. "The coach from FAU talked with my Dad and let him know that they wanted to offer me a scholarship."

Keeler, who had a strong All American game performance filled us in on his thoughts on adding his first offer from FAU.

"I don't know much honestly about FAU but I'm planning to look harder into them soon. I was just really surprised and shocked at getting an offer this early. I also was able to make visits to Clemson, Georgia and also Georgia Tech while I was taking part in the All American game. We made a group visit to those three schools and all three schools looked great and are really nice schools."

Keeler is also back hard at work and filled us in on what he's focused on improving in his game this winter.

"I've been back hitting the weight room hard and I've been able to add a good amount of size this winter. I also adjusted my meal plan and I've been able to add more muscle and also drop some body fat. I'm also working hard with OL/DL Factory and Hands Down working on my overall technique. I'm also focused on just getting faster and staying lower and having better leverage."

Keeler is also getting ready for his upcoming Lacrosse season.

"I'm also playing lacrosse in the spring for my school. I've been playing lacrosse since I was in 6th grade."

