DE McCaslin adds an NDSU offer
St. Charles (Ill.) East 2022 defensive end recruit Kelton McCaslin (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) has been impressive this summer at various college camps and McCaslin was able to camp and earn his first F...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news