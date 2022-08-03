DE Michelini is a name to watch

Roselle (Ill.) Lake Park senior defensive end recruit Tyler Michelini (6-foot-2, 245 pounds) has been impressive this past spring and early summer, taking part in various camps and showcase events. Michelini has also added a few recent scholarship offers and updates his latest recruiting news in this update. .

"I made a recent visit and workout at Grand Valley State (D2) and they offered me a scholarship," Michelini said. "I have offers this summer from GVSU along with Winona State (D2), Bucknell plus Minnesota State Mankato (D2)."

Michelini filled us in on his recent visit impressions from Grand Valley State.

"I went out to Grand Valley State and they had me do a small workout then I was able to see the campus and meet and talk with the coaches at GVSU. I really liked it at GVSU and they just have a great overall culture. They have a winning tradition and program and they just earn a lot of respect across the country for how well they play year in and year out. I was just very impressed with the people at GVSU. I was in the office and basically every player came over shook my hand and introduced themselves and they just have a lot of respect for everyone. GVSU has a winning culture and that's something that means so much to me since I've played on a lot of teams that haven't had a lot of success so far."

So what schools have been showing interest in Michelini this summer?

"Besides GVSU I'm also in contact with the coaches from Winona State, Bucknell and Minnesota State Mankato, Central Michigan and also South Dakota and Missouri State. They all want to see some of my early season video and for me to stay in touch with them this summer and fall. I'm also hoping to get out and see some college games this fall in person, but I don't have anything set up yet."

Does Michelini have a time frame for making an eventual college decision?

I'm planning to wait at least until I get deeper into the season before I start to make a decision. I'm pretty much done with camps and visits for now and my focus is on my tam and reporting back for practices (August 8th)."

So what will we see from Michelini's game this coming season that we didn't see a year ago?

"I'm much stronger this summer compared to last year and I've added more good weight and strength. I've also gotten faster and quicker and I have much more explosiveness."