EdgyTim - DE Murphy is excited to be back in school

Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South junior defensive end prospect Connor Murphy (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) has continued to improve his game this fall and Murphy was impressive at a few recent showcase events. Murphy checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, winter plans and more here.

"We wrapped up our team camp and I'm planning to stay busy this winter," Murphy said. "It was great to just get back to work with the guys on the team in camp. We also started back with hybrid learning and Tuesday is my first day in school. I'm excited to just get back into school and see everyone."

Murphy, who will be a rare three year varsity starter in 2020 for the Raiders filled us in on his latest recruiting news this early spring. Everyone was working hard and we have an experienced group coming back for the season and the team just has a very strong bond."

Murphy recapped his latest recruiting news so far this fall. '

"I've been in pretty steady contact with the coaches from NIU and also North Dakota State. I've also been getting more follows lately from the coaches at Illinois, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Indiana along with Iowa State. I've also been in contact with several Ivy League schools. The coaches have all been just sending me information along with some of the schools inviting me to make unofficial visits once the schools are allowed to host recruits."

Does Murphy have his winter plans set?

"I'm planning to keep working with both FIST and also EFT along with working with my personal trainer. I'm also going to lift heavier and keep ramping up to spring football then I'll back off once we get closer to the season."

So what advice would Murphy go back and give himself as a freshman?

"I would tell my freshman self to start training harder. I really got into lifting and training harder after my freshman year, but until then I just did the bare minimum. I really saw the difference in my game after I started training harder and I wish I could have started my training during my freshman year."



