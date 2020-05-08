Marengo (Ill.) junior defensive end recruit Jonah Pace (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) decided to give Central Michigan his verbal commitment. Pave, who saw his recruiting stock rising this spring discusses why he decided to give the CMY Chippewas his verbal commitment his decision here.

"I feel great about my decision to commit to Central Michigan," Pace said. "Central Michigan is just a very solid program and the coaches at CMU have built a great foundation. I just felt ready and I wanted to be a part of something great they are building there."

Pace filled us in on why he made his college decision this spring.

"I have been looking harder and harder at my options over the last few weeks. Central Michigan plays in the Mid American Conference snd I feel that I will be able to play and compete well at that level in college. Overall I just feel like CMU is a great fit for me. I've been able to learn a great deal about the football program, the academics and also see what they have to offer. My parents and I actually drove up to see CMU in person a few weeks ago just on our own and looked around at everything and also checked out the local area as well."

Pace, who was recruited by the Chippewas as a defensive end also filled us in on which school he also considered before pledging to CMU.

"I looked hard at really all of the schools who offered me. Illinois State, Fordham and North Dakota really caught my attention and they are great teams and schools. In the end the combination of playing at the FBS level along with everything that Central Michigan has to offer was too hard for me to pass up. My family is totally on board with my decision and they are really happy and excited for me."

Did the CORVID19 pandemic play any role in Pace making his decision?

"I would say that the big factor that it played was just not being able to get out to visit schools. I decided to drive up to visit CMU on my own and I'm glad I did that because it gave me a much better feel and idea about what they have to offer. I knew that I couldn't commit to any school unless I saw the school in person."

Pace is thrilled to have his college choice made and now behind him.

"I'm definitely glad to be committed. It's a big relief off my shoulders and it can be a lot of stress at times."

