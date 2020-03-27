Marengo (Ill.) junior defensive end recruit Jonah Pace (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) has continued to see his recruiting stock and scholarship offers rise so far this early spring. Pace, who's added recent offers from both Central Michigan and Indiana State checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"My recruiting has been going pretty well," Pace said. "I was able to add a recent offers from both Central Michigan and also Indiana State. Once we can get back out to make college visits I'm sure I'll make visits to those schools."

Pace was also hoping to use this spring to get out to make several college visits, but the Coronavirus pandemic has put an end to those plans.

"I had several college visits coming up this spring. I was set to make visits to Central Michigan on April 11t but that's been cancelled. I also wanted to get out and visit Kent State, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois and also Illinois State. I've had contact from all of those schools and hopefully I'll be able to see some of those schools later this spring. I was able to fit in a few visits and I went to see Iowa, Miami of Ohio and also NIU and those visits went well."

Pace has also been dealing with life under the current Coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm starting to get tired of it all already. I get up in the morning and go to the track then I get some workouts inside. I have a nice weight setup in my house. Last week we started E Learning and this week we are on sporing break now. So far E Learning has worked out Ok."



So what part of his overall game is Pace working to improve this spring?

"I've been really working on improving my hand fighting and just working on getting faster and quicker off the snap."

Jonah Pace has scholarship offers from Central Michigan, North Dakota, Illinois State and Indiana State.



