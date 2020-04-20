Marengo (Ill.) junior defensive end recruit Jonah Pace (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) had a good week last week after adding scholarship offers from four schools. Pace fills us in on his latest run of scholarship offers this spring and more here.

"Last week went really well for me," Pace said. "I added new scholarship offers from Fordham, EIU, WIU and also Murray State."

Pace filled us in on adding his latest scholarship offers.

"I had been in contact with the coaches from all of the schools who offered me except for Western Illinois. WIU reached out and contacted me and asked me to call them and that's when they offered me. I've started to look into the schools who offered me a scholarship last week but I still need to learn more about those schools. I was also invited to go visit those same schools once we get past this virus."

Pace also learned on Friday that classes in school are finished and he won't be returning to the class room this spring.

"I'm not surprised. We just need to keep doing things at home to keep people safe. I feel really bas for the seniors. I miss school and I'm not a big fan of E Learning and I just miss having to have a teacher to ask questions. I also miss just seeing my friends in school every day."

Has Pace started to look harder these days at his recruiting process?

"I've been looking harder at schools online lately and looking into academics along with trying to learn more about the coaches at each school. I'm interested in the coaches and what they bring to the table at each school. The feedback from the coaches has been pretty positive They like how I play and they also like my footwork and overall talent level."

Pace has also drawn attention from a handful of new schools this spring.

"Awhile ago I was hearing from Illinois and Michigan State and they had invited me to a game and also a junior day event. I also had been hearing from Iowa along with Miami of Ohio."

Jonah Pace has multiple scholarship offers.