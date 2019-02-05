Lisle (Ill.) Benet Academy junior defensive end recruit Jacob Snell (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) made a weekend visit to Miami of Ohio and came away with his first scholarship offer from the Redhawks. Snell discusses his impressions from Miami of Ohio and much more here.

"I made a visit to Miami of Ohio on Saturday and I loved it," Snell said. "After my visit I received a text from Coach (EJ) Whitlow who's the defensive line coach. Coach Whitlow gave me head coach (Chuck) Martin's cell number and asked me to call him and that's when I received an offer from Miami."

Snell recapped his visit and impressions from his latest visit to Miami of Ohio.

"I had visited Miami two other times before this last visit. I went to a camp last summer and then I also went to a game day visit in the fall. I had been staying in touch with Coach Whitlow and this weekend visit was great. I was able to see a lot more of the campus and I just learned a lot more about the football program. Miami of Ohio has a lot to offer. I really like the coaches at Miami. They are very straight forward and honest guys. I also really like the facilities and everything is really nice and the indoor facility is like brand new. I also had a good talk with Coach (Chuck) Martin and I'm very excited to add my first offer from Miami of Ohio."

So does Snell have any additional visits planned?

"I don't have anything planned just yet. I'm going to try to go visit Western Michigan on February 23rd. I'm also looking to get back to visit Ball State soon. I was planning to visit Ball State but it was cancelled because of bad weather."

Have any schools started to show interest in Snell?

"Wyoming has started to show interest and also NIU had a few coaches in school last week."

Jacob Snell has a scholarship offer from Miami of Ohio.

