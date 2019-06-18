Chicago (Ill) Westinghouse senior to be defensive end recruit De'Andre Wilborn (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) decided on Monday to end his recruiting process and gave West Point his verbal commitment. Wilborn discusses his decision and much more in this recruiting update.

"I made a weekend official visit to Army and it was incredible," Wilborn said. "Overall it was just an amazing experience and I want to achieve something bigger in my life and that's why I committed to Army."

Wilborn, who had his Dad and brother along for the visit from last Friday until Sunday was able to come away with answers to every question he had regarding West Point which helped him come to his college decision.

"I definitely had some real questions about West Point and academy life in general going into the visit and so did my Dad. I was concerned going in about the whole military obligation. after graduation. I was able to spend a lot of time talking to the cadets at West Point and I learned so much about academy life and both the pro's and the con's. Everyone was great and everyone was also very straight forward and honest. I plan on becoming a doctor and taking the academy route is such an advantage on so many levels when I'm preparing to become a doctor. Just the overall cost savings along with the opportunities becoming a doctor taking the academy route is just too hard to pass up."

Wilborn looked hard at all of his options and offers but kept coming back to Army.

"In my mind I had some great offers and opportunities. Army just blew me away on so many levels it hard for any other school to compete with them. I was abler to get along great with the other recruits and the current cadets on the team along with getting along great with all of the coaches. I was also able to learn a lot more about the history of West Point. Everything just told me that Army was the place for me."

Wilborn is also thrilled to have completed his recruiting process this early summer.

"I'm sort of glad and happy my recruiting process is over. I was able to meet some great people along the way and that was a real positive. The process brings stress and I can just focus on my team and my senior season without worrying about recruiting."

De'Andre Wilborn is verbally committed to Army.

