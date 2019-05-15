Chicago (Ill) Westinghouse junior defensive end recruit De'Andre Wilborn (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) has continued to add scholarship offers this spring at an impressive pace. Wilborn checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, offers and summer plans in this recruiting update. .

"I'm blessed," Wilborn said. "I really can't complain at all over all of the recruiting attention and scholarship offers I've received so far this spring. It's honestly a dream come true."

Wilborn's latest impressive run of scholarship offers includes adding his first FBS level offer from Army.

"Adding my latest offer from Army is amazing. My grandfather served in the Army but until the service academies started to recruit me I never really considered taking the service academy route to be honest. I do know that Army offers a great opportunity along with a great education and I'm very interested to learn more about what they are all about. I'm planning to major in Pre-Med so academics are very important to me in my recruiting process."

Wilborn has also drawn increased looks and recruiting attention from several FBS level schools so far this spring.

"Wyoming has started to show more interest in me lately. I've also been in contact with several Mid American Conference schools as well this spring. Also Iowa State and Michigan State have remained in touch and all of those schools want to see me in a camp this summer."

Does Wilborn have any college camp plans set for this summer?

"I'm planning to camp at Illinois, Purdue, Northwestern along with going to North Central College for the one day camp featuring the coaches from Iowa State and Wyoming.'

