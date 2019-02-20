Lincolnshire (Ill.) Stevenson junior defensive end prospect Kha'Nari Williams (6-foot-2 225 pounds) was able to take in a Northern Illinois University Junior Day event on Saturday. Williams checks in and recaps his latest visit to NIU along with his latest recruiting news here.

"I was able to go visit NIU for a junior day event and the visit was really good," Williams said. "I've also been in touch with several different coaches and my recruiting has been going well."

Williams recapped his Saturday visit and impressions from Northern Illinois University.

"I really enjoyed my visit to NIU on Saturday. NIU has a new coaching staff and everyone was just very excited and very welcoming. It was my first time visiting NIU and I was impressed with just the whole atmosphere. Everyone involved with NIU football was excited and the coaches seem like great guys. The NIU coaches said they liked my junior season video and that they want me to stay in touch with them this spring."

Williams has also been in touch with several college coaches this winter.

"Besides NIU I've also been in contact with the coaches from Wyoming, Toledo, Colgate, Kent State, Brown, SIU and Dennison. I visited Michigan State a few months ago and we always seem to see a lot of college coaches in our school."

Williams, who is also a thrower (discus/shot put) for the Patriots track team in the spring filled us in on what he's working on to improve his game this winter.

"I definitely want to work on using my hands better and being more violent with my hands. I also want to have more speed coming off the edge this season along with just having better overall leverage."

Williams is also excited for his 2019 senior season.

"We met our new head coach (Mike Morrissey) a few days ago and he seems like a cool guy and he's already very involved with our off season work. We bring back a lot of good players from last season and everyone is also working hard in the weight room this winter."